KENT, Wash. — On Valentine's Day around 3:15 p.m., Kent Police say an officer was dispatched following a phone report regarding a potentially missing person. According to the release, the officer spoke with someone who stated her severely disabled adult sister had been missing since earlier in the month.
An investigation was soon underway, and it was discovered the sister had been last seen on Feb. 5 when her 45-year-old mother parked her vehicle at a Kent gas station and walked away, leaving the daughter inside the vehicle.
KPD says further investigation showed the car had been privately towed at the request of gas station personnel to a lot in Burien. Officers contacted the tow company, who located the daughter still inside the vehicle.
The missing woman had been alone in the car at the tow yard for 9 days in near-freezing temperatures.
Medical aid was immediately requested. King County Sheriff's Deputies and King County Fire responded, locating the disabled woman in critical condition. She was transported to a hospital for immediate life-saving treatment.
KPD detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Kent Police Chief Padilla said on the matter, "We are extremely relieved that we were able to locate and rescue the victim. If not for the efforts of our Officers and the support of King County Sheriffs and Fire, this incident would likely have ended in tragedy."