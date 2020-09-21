NEWPORT, Wash. -- Where is 19-year-old Jason Fox? Both Newport Police and his family are looking for him as the one-week mark since anyone has spoken to him nears.
His father, Michael, contacted our Help Me Hayley telling her, he's desperate for some answers.
"Put yourself in my shoes," he said. "He didn't just disappear. I think something bad has happened to him."
Michael said he hasn't had contact with his son in almost one week. They exchanged a few messages and he told his son he loved him. Michael said he is getting surgery tomorrow and fears the only way his son wouldn't check in with him about that is if something was terribly wrong.
"It's been too long," he said. "Something happened."
Newport Police have been investigating the case and are asking anyone with information to please call 509.447.6469. They say due to conflicting information from witnesses, they are describing the case as 'suspicious.'
Photos of Jason M. Fox have been attached to this story. His vehicle is captured in one of them.
