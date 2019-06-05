Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating the disappearance of a 24-year-old Spokane woman as a homicide after a body was found in her and her husband's apartment.
Tuesday afternoon, detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment of Arezu and Wahid Kashify in north Spokane and located the body of a deceased woman hidden inside.
The search warrant had been obtained through information gained during this ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Arezu, who was last seen May 25.
Detectives remained at the apartment Tuesday evening, and with assistance of the forensic unit, processed the scene and collected evidence. Investigators now consider this a homicide investigation.
They continue seeking anyone who can provide info regarding Arezu, or her husband 34-year-old Wahid Kashify, who purchased a one-way ticket and left the U.S. on May 28.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased at a later date, including cause and manner of death, when appropriate.
Tips and information can be reported to Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325, reference 10072915.