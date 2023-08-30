SPOKANE, Wash. — The disaster assistance center that has been providing information and resources to people affected by the Gray and Oregon Road fire is set to close on Sept. 1 at 6:00 p.m.
The disaster assistance center was at Spokane Falls Community College located at building nine.
While this resource is closing, those victims affected by the wildfires can contact represented organizations directly.
The Spokane County Emergency Management website has the contact information for all of the agencies and organizations that provided assistance.
Until Sept. 1, the center will remain open from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.