SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of the fire that destroyed the Almira School building Tuesday evening, the Innovia Foundation's disaster recovery fund has raised $30,000 to assist recovery efforts.
The sum comes from an anonymous party, according to Innovia.
“In times of hardship, we know our neighbors quickly pull together to support each other. The disaster response fund at Innovia offers a way for community members to channel generosity into immediate assistance,” said Innovia Foundation CEO Shelly O’Quinn. “As a region, we are stronger when we come together, and we invite those who can to join in supporting recovery efforts in the Almira community.”
Additional donations to aid the school's recovery can be made online at www.innovia.org. Mail-in donations by check should be made out to Innovia Foundation with "Almira School Recovery" in the memo and sent to 421 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 606, Spokane WA 99201.