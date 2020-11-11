SPOKANE, Wash. - Businesses in Spokane and Northern Idaho are giving free items and discounts to our veterans on Nov. 11.
Just one of the many restaurants is Chili’s Grill & Bar where all veterans & active military members can get a free meal, 7-eleven is giving out a free medium hot beverages and Cracker barrel in Idaho is giving veterans free dessert.
In Spokane, Wake Up Call Coffee will give free coffee to active and former military women and men. Denny's is giving veterans and active duty service members a free build your own grand slam.
Little Caesars is giving out a free $5 lunch combo, and The Man Shop will be offering free haircuts all day on Nov. 11.
Others taking part are Red Robin, Red Lobster, Texas Roadhouse and Wendy's.
You can follow this link for more.
https://www.veteransadvantage.com/blog/discounts-benefits/veterans-day-2020-food-freebies-veterans-and-active-duty-personnel-part-i
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.