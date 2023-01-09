Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. 

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. 

Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening. 

Road conditions across the region are slick due to icy patches caused by freezing rain and fog. Two school districts closed for the day due to hazardous road conditions. Drivers should plan for extra time and take it slow, especially on rural roads. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!