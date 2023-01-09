SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers.
Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
832a 1/9/23 Dishman-Mica Between Hallet & Madison Rds closed due to 2 collisions and icy roads.@SCFD8 @SpokaneValleyFD pic.twitter.com/mRjO6Rg8TP— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) January 9, 2023
Road conditions across the region are slick due to icy patches caused by freezing rain and fog. Two school districts closed for the day due to hazardous road conditions. Drivers should plan for extra time and take it slow, especially on rural roads.