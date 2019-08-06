Starting in November, Disney will begin offering a bundle package of its three streaming services, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.
The Verge reports the bundle will be available to customers for $12.99 a month starting on November 12.
Disney made it official during its company investors call on Tuesday, August 6, after hinting at a bundle for the three services.
The $12.99 price tag puts the bundle on par or cheaper than other streaming services and significantly cheaper than HBO Max's rumored $16-$17 price.
It is not clear if the bundle will be available in other markets outside of the U.s.