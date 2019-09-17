Are the kiddos needing some extra motivation to get to bed this time of the year? Perhaps Mickey Mouse or one of his Disney pals can be of service.
The Disney Bedtime Hotline has returned for 2019 and will be available for the remainder of September in the U.S.
For the second year in a row, parents can call a toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, to hear six special goodnight messages aimed at giving kids something to look forward to at bedtime.
The choices include Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna/Elsa, Yoda or Spider-Man. Callers can also opt in for a one-time text.
A recent survey showed that 77 percent of parents are exhausted by the process of getting their children to bed.
In conjunction with bringing back the Bedtime Hotline, Disney has also introduced to Disney Bedtime Adventure Box, aimed at infusing magic into bedtime for families and fans.
The box can be ordered monthly or annually, and includes an assortment of plush bedtime buddies, a book, fleece sleep throws, slippers, pajama sets, a rewards chart, stickers and a special offer. A deluxe option is also available with even more goodies.