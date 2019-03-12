A whole new world. A whole new opportunity for Disney hype and nostalgia in 2019.
Disney has released the official trailer for Aladdin, a live-action retelling of the 1992 film.
The movie casts Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Mena Massoud as Aladdin. Other cast members include Billy Magnussen, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban and Numan Acar.
The film is set to hit theaters May 24. 2019 looks to be a big year for Disney, as they are releasing multiple well-hyped films for different generations including a live-action Lion King (July 19), Toy Story 4 (June 21) and Frozen 2 (Nov. 22).