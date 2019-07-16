Disneyland’s slogan may be “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but family heiress, Abigail Disney, found a different story when she recently went undercover.
According to KTLA, Abigail wanted to see what worker conditions were like after receiving from a message on her Facebook from a worker.
Abigail told Yahoo that the employees delivered the same message, “I don’t know how I can maintain this face of joy and warmth when I have to go home and forage for food in other people’s garbage.”
Abigail said the visit made her livid that the company does not respect its workers.
She emailed her concerns to CEO Bob Iger and got no response.
According to KTLA, Iger earned $66 million last year when the median salary of a Disney employee is $46,127.
Abigail Disney spoke out about Iger’s salary before. She tweeted in April, “by any objective measure, a pay ratio over a thousand is insane.”
The Disney heiress owns a few Disney shares but does not have any say over company operations.