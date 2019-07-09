Disney is recalling approximately 80,00 "Forky" 11-inch plush toys.
The toy, which is based on the "Forky" character in Disney Pixar's Toy Story 4, has eyes that can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
The "Forky" toy was sold for about $20 at Disney stores nationwide, Disney theme parks, online at shop Disney.com, and through the Disney store on Amazon from April 2019 through June 2019.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
Consumers are urged to take the toy away from children and return it to any Disney retail store or Disney theme park for a full refund.
The tracking number information is included on the sewn in label attached to the base of the toy.
Tracking Numbers
FAC-024868-18338
FAC-024868-19032
FAC-024868-19060
FAC-024868-19091