disney plus

Disney+ reveled a list of hundreds of movie and TV series that will be available when the streaming service launches in November. 

On Monday, the Disney+ Twitter page tweeted an extremely long thread revealing what will be available when the platform is launched. 

According to KOMO News, the streaming platform will additionally feature new original contact such as the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian."

Disney+ is set to launch on November 12 with a monthly subscription fee of $6.99.  Below are just some of the Disney and Pixar movies that will be available. 

