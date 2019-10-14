Disney+ reveled a list of hundreds of movie and TV series that will be available when the streaming service launches in November.
On Monday, the Disney+ Twitter page tweeted an extremely long thread revealing what will be available when the platform is launched.
It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019
Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT
According to KOMO News, the streaming platform will additionally feature new original contact such as the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian."
Disney+ is set to launch on November 12 with a monthly subscription fee of $6.99. Below are just some of the Disney and Pixar movies that will be available.
The Three Caballeros (1945) pic.twitter.com/1XyyVL8jqL— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) pic.twitter.com/cWarbxTdiK— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019
Zenon: The Zequel (2001) pic.twitter.com/RotS8KurbW— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019
Monsters, Inc. (2001) pic.twitter.com/rzyyroJA9M— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019
