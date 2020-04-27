Disney Plus will be taking the "May the 4th be with you" phrase to new levels, releasing the final installment of the Skywalker storyline two months early in conjunction with "Star Wars Day."
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," marks the conclusion of the nine-part saga that began in 1977 with "Star Wars: A New Hope." The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Kelly Marie Tran and others.
"The surviving members of the resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak bringing the Skywalker saga to its end," an IMDB synopsis reads.
The complete Skywalker Saga, all in one place. Start streaming all 9 films, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/O17o7yZVH4— Disney (@Disney) April 27, 2020
According to NBC News, in addition to the release of "Rise of Skywalker" on May 4, Disney + will also reveal a commemorative gallery with artwork from various films and television series made about the Star Wars universe. The 2019 film had originally been scheduled to release in July 2020.
The release will make the entire Star Wars saga available to stream in one place for the first time.
All 9 films, all in one place. Stream the complete Skywalker Saga on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9PCC7ICUgd— Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020
