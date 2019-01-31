Disneyland's Space Mountain ride is closed after man climbed off the ride while it was moving. He had to be guided to safety by employees.

According to an article in the OC Register, the man walked to a first aid station and then was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Anaheim police say the man, who has cognitive disabilities, climbed out of the train car during a slower part of the ride. Workers stopped it when they realized the man was not on the ride.

The OC register reports Disneyland advised the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Space Mountain incident.