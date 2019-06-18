With Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, there is a huge influx of new merchandise.
According to KTLA, visitors can purchase a $200 lightsaber, a $400 stormtrooper helmet, or a $25,000 droid-building experience.
According to the Orange County Register, Disneyland Cast Members stated three were purchased within the first week of the park’s open.
The droid stand 3.5-feet tall and mirror the ones in the films. Customers can select a color scheme, design, and decide if the droid is clean or tarnished from years of hard work.
If you’re planning a trip down to the park, but can’t afford to burn that much money, they also offer a $100 custom droid experience where visitors can build an 18-inch R2 or BB-Unit.