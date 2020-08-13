ORLANDO, Fla. - A deal has been met between DisneyWorld and the Actors' Equity Association Union (AEAU) union for its actors and singers. The deal, announced on Thursday, will allow employees to return to work. The AEAU represents 750 DisneyWorld workers.
This comes after the actors and singers were locked out when DisneyWorld reopened and they publicly demanded coronavirus tests.
DisneyWorld notified the union that it had taken steps to provide the state of Florida with a temporary, state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the park.
The testing site will be open to Florida residents too, but Disney said there will be a dedicated testing lane for DisneyWorld employees and immediate families.
