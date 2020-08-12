ORLANDO, Fla. - DisneyWorld will reduce hours at its four theme parks starting Sept. 8. Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios will close an hour early and Epcot will close two hours early.
The decision comes after unexpectedly low attendance. Disney said its parks division took a $3.5 billion hit in the last quarter. DisneyWorld opened last month with new health and safety protocols and required reservations to manage crowds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.