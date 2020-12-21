SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police say a dispute between two half-brothers at Northtown Mall ended with shots fired.
Investigators said around 10:20AM on Monday the Spokane Police Department (SPD) received a 911 call warning that several men were at Northtown Mall to fight and some were armed with guns. A short time later SPD recieved several 911 calls about shots being fired at the mall.
When Officers arrived they were contacted by a man who said he had been involved. He surrendered a gun and ammunition.
Officers at the crime scene discovered shell casings in the parking lot near the Barns and Noble book store and Division street.
Investigators said that they determined that two half-brothers, Brendan Rayburn and Jacob Ball have been in an ongoing dispute and agreed to meet at the mall to fight.
Investigators said Jacob was armed with a metal pipe and Brendan was armed with a 9mm handgun.
The two began fighting, Jacob reportedly hit Brendan with the pipe just below the head and in the back. Brendan then went and got the gun from his vehicle and fired three rounds into the air. He later told investigators he fired over the men to scare them.
Police said that at this time Jacob Ball has been charged with Assault 2nd degree and booked into jail. Brendan has not been charged with a crime. Police are continuing to investigate.
