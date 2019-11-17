GRAND COULEE, Wash. - Five people are recovering after a distracted driver caused a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night in Grand Coulee, Washington.
According to the Washington State Patrol, 30-year-old Jared B. Pillow was driving east on State Route 174 around 7:20 p.m. Saturday night with four other passengers in the car.
When Pillow's Ford Thunderbird appruptly went off the road to the right, he over-corrected to the left and rolled over.
Pillow's car came to a stop in a ditch on the eastbound side of the road, according to WSP. All but one of the passengers were wearing seat belt.
According to WSP, Pillow was distracted while driving and was charged with second-degree negligent driving.
