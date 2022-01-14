Inside Northwood Middle School on Friday morning, just as the chimes rang out over the intercom, a stampede of students headed to lunch.
However, this month it's not the commotion of youthful conversation or the sustained sounds of shuffling feet that echo the loudest in the school's hallways.
It's the art and the words displayed with each piece that make up the true sound of the 800 or so students of Northwood because it's their art and it's their words.
"My piece is called 'When we see with our hearts, we become beautiful butterflies'," 8th grader Alexis Mattox said standing in front of her painting before reading the caption. "Everyone is unique and beautiful. It is the heart that matters, not the assumptions that are based on our appearance."
Alexis' piece is just one of about 50 between Northwood and Mead High School in this year's "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" art contest. Pieces that aim to build a foundation of love, support and acceptance at the middle school.
"Everyone is beautiful, even if they are different than you," Alexis said.
"We need to see people for their character, not for the outer appearance of them... That's a human need and everyone deserves that."
It's a project teacher Tina Ediger says is helping to build the culture at Northwood.
"It says a lot about the heart of our kids. That they want to have a voice in how we treat one another and how we care for each other," Ediger said. "Every single kid that walks through these hallways needs to know we respect them."
Principal Troy Hughes says it's principles he hopes his students can carry with them while they attend his school and onto their next journey.
"This brings that out in them. A chance to use their voice for good," Hughes said. "How they treat others, how they see others, how they include others... the kids really get it. They're smart. They're intelligent."
The images and words hanging in the halls look to teach the kids empathy, inclusion, and to bring out the best in each other.
"We hope that they carry those messages as they walk outside our doors, too," Ediger said. "That they embody that as citizens in our community."
"It's going to stay with everyone who walks through the halls of Northwood throughout their life," Alexis said.
Even after the students have moved on, their message will remain as hanging in the cafeteria are past winners of the project and for Alexis, a familiar name: her sister, Jordan.
It's a reminder of the past, linking her hope for the future and for her fellow students to truly see themselves and each other in the halls of Northwood.
"People will see reflections of themselves and other people as well, which will make them say, 'Hey, other people are beautiful. I am beautiful myself.'"