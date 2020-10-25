UPDATE:
Former football coach at Eastern Washington University and Washington State University, Paul Wulff, releases statement following the identification of his mother's body.
“My two brothers, sister and myself are extremely grateful for all of the law enforcement, family and friends for their never ending search for our mother. Detective Kenny Hart ended 41 years of a huge void in hearts with his discovery. We are honored that we can FINALLY lay our mom to rest next to her parents and siblings.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
California police reported that new DNA evidence has connected a torso that washed ashore in 1979 to a missing woman from a 41-year-old cold case. The woman's husband was the prime suspect in the murder case.
Dolores Wulff went missing in the middle of the night in July 1979, leaving behind four kids, one of which went on to become the head football coach for Washington State University and Eastern Washington University for a brief period of time.
Less than a week after her disappearance, Wulff's husband, Carl Wulff Sr., became the prime suspect.
After an unidentified torso was recovered by local fishermen that same September, detectives tried to identify the body but were unable to do so given the technology available at the time.
After standing trial for murder, Carl Wulff was released due to lack of evidence in the case and died in 2005.
The case was reopened in July 2020 when the Doe Network contacted Solano County Coroner’s Office advising that a body found in 1979 might have been matched with an identity. However, after further delay and the death of an investigating officer involved in the case, it was determined that the identity was not related to the torso.
Benicia Detective Sergeant Kenneth Hart had been involved in the case from early on and was determined to break ground on the case. He persisted in his search of missing women in 1979, expanding to the areas of Sacramento to San Francisco. While 11 results returned similar, one still stood out to Hart, Dolores Wulff.
Hart reached out to Dolores youngest son, Paul Wulff, to obtain a DNA swab. After the DNA test was processed her identity was confirmed and connected to the torso.
“We are so glad to be able to bring a sort of closure to the Wulff family after decades of uncertainty,” Interim Chief of Police Mike Greene said. “I am also proud of Sgt. Hart and his team’s tenacity on this case.”
Paul Wulff, who provided the DNA to identify his mother, spent time as the head coach at Eastern Washington University from 2000-2007 and Washington State University from 2008-2011. He was also a student athlete at Washington State University before becoming a coach as well.
His sister-in-law Sherry released a statement on Facebook regarding the recent announcement saying "Finally. This week my husband, Tom, and his Wulff siblings heard the words they never thought they’d hear, “We’ve found your mom.”
The family said that they are thankful for all the amazing love, endless support and countless prayers that were given to the family over the decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.