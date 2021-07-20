WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Natural Resources officially closed all recreation areas east of the Cascades due to wildfire concerns.
The temporary closure will apply to DNR-managed state lands, conservation areas, community forests and any associated roads, trails, campgrounds, recreational sites or recreational facilities.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz made the announcement on Tuesday while visiting the Red Apple Fire that is burning over 12,000 acres.
“This summer is smashing all our records and leaving the state bone dry, leaving eastern Washington to face an ongoing, tremendous risk of wildfire,” Franz said.
You can find a map of all DNR managed recreation areas here.