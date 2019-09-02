UPDATE on September 2, at 5:52 p.m.
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews have gotten a handle on the 'Washington Creek Fire' burning in Chelan County.
It was last estimated to be around 10 acres.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Department of Natural Resources crews are working to contain a wildfire that's burning in Chelan County.
The fire is being called the 'Washington Creek Fire' and is estimated to be around 10 acres.
No evacuation orders have been given just yet.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.