Outdoor burning on DNR land banned statewide

As fire danger escalates, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources is expanding burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands.

According to DNR, the state has already seen 427 fires statewide. The 10-year average at this point in the year sits at 178. So far, the 2021 fire season has seen 41% more fires compared to the average. 

Additional burn restrictions effective Friday, June 11, 2021:

  • Permit burning is NOT allowed in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas:  Highlands, Kaniksu, Methow, Upper Basin and Valley.
  • Rule burning (small debris disposal fire) is NOT allowed in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Kaniksu and Valley.
  • Campfires are allowed only in approved designated campgrounds in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas:  Chelan, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley.

Fire danger will increase in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas effective Friday, June 11, 2021:

  • Fire danger will increase from moderate to high in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas:  Upper Basin.

Tags