As fire danger escalates, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources is expanding burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands.
According to DNR, the state has already seen 427 fires statewide. The 10-year average at this point in the year sits at 178. So far, the 2021 fire season has seen 41% more fires compared to the average.
Additional burn restrictions effective Friday, June 11, 2021:
- Permit burning is NOT allowed in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Highlands, Kaniksu, Methow, Upper Basin and Valley.
- Rule burning (small debris disposal fire) is NOT allowed in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Kaniksu and Valley.
- Campfires are allowed only in approved designated campgrounds in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Chelan, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley.
Fire danger will increase in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas effective Friday, June 11, 2021:
- Fire danger will increase from moderate to high in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Upper Basin.