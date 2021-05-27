The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is expanding burn restrictions in Eastern Washington as fires caused by people burning debris outdoors as well as overall fire danger are both increasing.
The Department of Ecology issued a drought advisory for most of the state, including all of Eastern Washington, after historically dry conditions in March and April. The outlook for June, July and August is drier and warmer than normal, as well.
Effective Friday, May 28, these additional burn restrictions will be implemented in parts of Eastern Washington.
Rule burning (burning of small debris) is limited to a 4 foot diameter pile. This applies to these areas: Chelan, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Upper Yakima, and Upper Basin outside of Spokane County and South of Highway 2.
These burn restrictions are still in place:
Campfires are not allowed except for in approved designated campgrounds in the following areas: Foothills and Upper Basin in Spokane, and portions of Lincoln County north of Highway 2. Rule burning is also not allowed in these areas.
Fire danger will increase in the following Fire Danger rating areas on May 28th.
Fire danger will increase from moderate to high in the Lower Basin.
Fire danger will increase from low to moderate in Chelan, Lower Yakima, Methow and Upper Yakima.
You can find the Fire Danger Rating Area for where you live by clicking here.
A misdemeanor citation will be issued to those who fail to comply with a DNR burn restriction. If proven negligent, the offender will be billed for the fire suppression costs.