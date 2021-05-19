A Department of Natural Resources investigation argues Avista overlooked a sick ponderosa pine, which led to a tree branch falling on a power line and sparking the wildfire that ripped through the small towns of Malden and Pine City on Labor Day of 2020.
A forest pathologist hired by DNR to investigate the cause of the fire said in the report, "Because of the unusual configuration of this tree, and its proximity to the powerline, a closer investigation was warranted."
When investigating, DNR spoke with a homeowner, whose home was next to the tree.
According to the report, he told DNR he had always been concerned the powerlines were too close to the trees and was surprised the trees had not been removed.
Avista responded to our questions about the new report with this:
"We are in the process of analyzing the findings contained in the DNR report. To date, Avista has not found any evidence and does not believe that the fires were caused by any deficiencies in it's equipment, maintenance activities or vegetation management practices."
The findings from that investigation, similar to the findings from the Boyds fire in Ferry County in 2018, that Avista did not take proper care of trees and brush surrounding power lines
DNR said the cause of the Boyds fire was from a dead ponderosa pine, that fell onto the powerline.
In a lawsuit filed in 2019 by DNR to Avista, DNR said the tree that caused the Boyds fire was visibly dead and should have been removed by Avista.
DNR added that Avista failed to properly monitor trees that were in striking distance of the powerlines.
So, will DNR file suit against Avista for the Babb Road fire?
We have reached out to DNR and have not heard back yet.
Avista says DNR doesn't have a case, but the company said that about the Boyds fire too.