DNR launches new website showcasing 100 of Washington's best geological sites

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Waterfalls, glacier-fed lakes and pacific coastlines are just some of the stunning features Washington has to offer. In efforts to showcase some of the state's marvels, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources created a website showing off 100 geological sites.
Wa100.dnr.wa.gov is an interactive site that allows users to scroll through the seven geological regions to see the area's geological sites. Each page including photos, maps and information about how they were created.
The site also offering tips to adventurers looking to get outdoors and visit in person.
“This guide comes at the perfect time. As the pandemic begins to recede and we are all able to again get out and explore, the Washington 100 helps people touch and feel the geology that has shaped our state,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Whether you’re 8 or 80, it’s important to connect to the natural forces that created the places we know and love. And this guide is a great way to put that story in your hands.”