Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS TO BRING POTENTIAL FOR NEW FIRE STARTS TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .Two opportunities of lightning are expected early this week. The first will bring isolated thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday morning. The second round arrives from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a higher probability of scattered thunderstorms. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO NOON PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE IDAHO PANHANDLE (ZONE 101) AND PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674)... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Thunderstorms: Isolated thunderstorms late tonight and Tuesday morning. A second lightning event with scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday Night and Wednesday morning. Brief rain expected with thunderstorms. * Outflow Winds: Gusty outflow winds are possible near thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms containing only light rain amounts may lead to several new fire starts. Breezy winds may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires especially on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&