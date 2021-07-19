WENATCHEE, Wash. - All recreation areas in eastern Washington managed by the Department of Natural Resources are expected to be closed on Tuesday due to wildfire danger.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is set to make this announcement Tuesday while visiting the Red Apple Fire in Wenatchee.
The Red Apple Fire started last Tuesday and has burned over 12,000 acres.
Evacuations have been lifted and the fire is over 80% contained. The Red Apple is just one of nine major wildfires burning across the state as fire danger rises amid the historic drought.
Some DNR's managed recreation areas include Dragoon Creek north of Spokane and Beverly Dunes east of Yakima.
You can find a map of all DNR managed recreation areas here.