WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is putting burn restrictions in place for DNR-protected lands in Eastern Washington.
These restrictions are being put in place following an uptick in wildfires caused by escaped debris burns during warmer temperatures.
Small debris disposal fires are now allowed in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas as of April 16:
- Foothills
- Upper Basin in Spokane, portions of Lincoln County north of Highway 2
Since the start of 2021, 100 wildfires have been started, including 46 since April 1. Of those 100, 62 have been caused by people burning debris outdoors and failing to completely put them out.
This ban is expected to be temporary until "green up" begins, which should start after spring rain allows new grasses to grow.