Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Chewelah, Cheney, Tyler, Chattaroy, Republic, Curlew, Colville, Ione, Metaline Falls, Usk, Diamond Lake, Newport, Priest River, Priest Lake, Plain, Winthrop, Twisp, Mazama, Deer Park, Clayton, and Loon Lake. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could damage or kill sensitive plants. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&