The Department of Natural Resources released the report on the Malden and Pine City Labor Day fire.
The cause in the report is stated as follows:
"The DNR wildland fire investigation determined that the Babb Fire started due to a branch from a multi-dominant Ponderosa Pine tree came into contact with an Avista Utilities power distribution line causing a fire to start in the seasonally dried grasses, bushes and timber. Approximately 121 primary residences, 8 commercial buildings and 94 other structures were destroyed in this fire," the report said.
"A power distribution line transects the fire’s origin that showed damage and discoloration on two of the three top lines and the lower line adjacent to a down branch of a Ponderosa Pine tree."
