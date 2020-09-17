OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reopening all recreation lands east of the Cascades for recreation starting Sept. 18. Eastside recreation was initially closed on Sept. 8 due to critical fire danger, DNR said.
While fire danger has decreased, DNR said it's still extremely important to stay diligent when it comes to fire safety.
As firefighting resources continue to be stretched thin, DNR is focusing on the prevention of new fire starts. A burn ban and shooting ban remain in place on all lands managed by DNR.
THINGS TO REMEMBER:
- Extinguish campfires completely so they're cool to the touch
- Avoid parking on dry grass
- Always check chains when towing
- Never use incendiary devices while on forestlands
