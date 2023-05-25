SPOKANE, Wash. — May is Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month. Skin cancer is something that has likely impacted every single one of us in some way by either battling it ourselves or knowing someone who has. The Skin Cancer Foundation reports more than two people die of skin cancer in the United States every hour.
There are many collaborative efforts to try to help people fighting skin cancer. One of those is the Melanoma Research Alliance. They are the largest nonprofit funder of melanoma research. CEO Dr. Marc Hulbert says he knows the need for a cure is tremendous.
"100,000 new people this year will hear the words, 'you have melanoma,'" he said.
A little over two years ago, one of those people was beloved husband, dad and Gonzaga baseball coach, Danny Evans. Danny fought hard for months after his melanoma diagnosis, but it had spread throughout his body. On April 23, 2022, Danny Evans passed away.
"He was my best friend," Danny's widow Kellie said. "The sad days don't get easier."
Kellie and the couple's two young children are sharing their story, and their pain, in hopes of preventing you from the same. Danny's story inspired this special coverage on melanoma awareness titled, 'Do it for Danny.' They are encouraging anyone out there touched by his story to make an appointment to have a physical and get your skin checked annually.
"Do it for Danny, do it for anyone who loves you," Kellie said. "It's so simple. Melanoma is one of the deadliest cancers, but also the most curable if you catch it early."
Moscow mother Shea Line did. She found a mole that just didn't look right and went in to see her doctor. Sure enough, it was melanoma. She had caught it early.
"I'm 34 and I've already had one melanoma which is pretty scary to think about," she said.
Shea now has regular skin checks with her dermatologist. An appointment she believes is so important for all adults to make. Shea says she was told by her medical team, like so many others, skin choices she made as a teenager put her at a higher risk for skin cancer.
"One thing I hear every day is...'I wish someone would have told me this when I was younger,'" said Dr. Joseph Cvancara with Advanced Dermatology and Skin Surgery.
Child Psychologist Dr. Beth Fitterer says you can talk about skin safety and the possibility of skin cancer with your children in a way that doesn't cause panic. She says it's important to make sunscreen part of your family routine.
"It's so important to teach your children about prevention and not intervention," Dr. Fitterer said. "That's unfortunately what happened to me."
She too was diagnosed with skin cancer a few years back. It was caught early and removed, but she says she knows firsthand the incredible importance of remaining vigilant when it comes to skin cancer.
You can watch our extended, 'Do it for Danny' coverage in the video below.
