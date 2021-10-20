Do you know me? Pullman Police looking for people pictured at fatal party shooting, not suspects in crime

PULLMAN, Wash. - The investigation into the fatal Pullman party shooting continues and the Pullman Police Department is asking for help identifying people who are pictured at the shooting.
Pullman Police stresses that the people pictured are not suspects of any crime. Police said these individuals may have important information about the shooting.
The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at a party of around 200 people near the Washington State University campus.
Twenty-three-year-old George Melvin Harris III allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Liban A. Barre and injured 22-year-old Brandon C. Gray.
Barre was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Gray, a WSU Football wide receiver, was flown to a Spokane hospital for treatment.
According to court documents, police found Harris III standing near Barre with a gun. Harris and Barre were roommates.
Harris III claims self-defense so no charges are currently filed. Harris told police it was an awful accident after he was jumped, according to court documents.
If you know who these people are or are one of the people pictured, you are asked to call Pullman PD at (509) 334-0802 to speak with a detective.