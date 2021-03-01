Spokane Police are asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.
According to SPD, a property owner caught the unknown man inside the apartment building on South Bernard Street.
The suspect had used a crowbar to get inside and pry open a vending machine, stealing money and products.
The property owner followed the suspect to another apartment building in the area of 600 South Bernard Street and used a key to get inside.
If you have information that would assist Officer Childress in this investigation you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident #2021-20031424.
