Spokane Police are asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect. 

According to SPD, a property owner caught the unknown man inside the apartment building on South Bernard Street. 

The suspect had used a crowbar to get inside and pry open a vending machine, stealing money and products. 

The property owner followed the suspect to another apartment building in the area of 600 South Bernard Street and used a key to get inside. 

If you have information that would assist Officer Childress in this investigation you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident #2021-20031424.