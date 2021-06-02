ATLANTA - A lost pup is trying to get back home to its human with the help of a woman who found it at an airport.
Rosanna Taylor found the stuffed animal on Saturday, May 29, at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
According to Facebook posts, Taylor found the pup sitting alone at gate E14.
Taylor took the pup on a bit of an adventure, photographing the dog at multiple different locations in hotels, on a Delta airplane and even with the Gonzaga Women's Rowing team.
"She is really enjoying her life traveling but I bet her human is missing her," Taylor wrote.
If you know the stuffed animal's owner, you can contact Rosanna Taylor via Facebook Messenger.