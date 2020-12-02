SPOKANE, Wash - Car Wash Plaza is hoping that surveillance pictures can help identify thieves who stole cash and did thousands of dollars in damage to one of their machines.
Around 5:00am Wednesday morning, two people pulled up to one of the car wash entry stations where customers pay for the wash. The thieves were able to get into the machine and steal about $600 in cash, according to owner John Hanson. The real sting, however, comes from the damage to the machine, not the stolen cash.
"It's two guys in a Jeep and they managed to bend that door off," Hanson said, "It's about a $60,000 machine."
Hanson said the machine still currently accepts credit cards, but the damage to the machine is so extensive it may have to be replaced altogether.
Surveillance footage that Car Wash Plaza provided to KHQ shows the two men and the Jeep used in the robbery.
"The problem is if we don't catch these guys they'll keep coming back to the well," Hanson said, "anybody who recognizes these people from the video, call the police."
Spokane Police say they are actively investigating the theft.
