Leslie Lowe
A ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the Pacific northwest, delivering a stretch of dry and cold weather into next week. Highs continue to be about 10° below normal for this time of the year, with daytime highs only in the low to mid 30's and overnight lows that will drop into the teens and single digits. 
Make sure to give yourself extra time in the mornings to scrape your windshields and warm up your car, this cold air mass isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

 

 

