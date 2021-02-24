Can you identify the owner of these tattoos? That's the question the Airway Heights Police Department is asking the public after the person pictured allegedly used a stolen credit card. 

According to police, the suspect used the stolen card to buy a hoverboard and other items. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bachman at (509) 904-6730, or dbachman@cawh.org, and reference case #2021-84000858. You may remain anonymous.

