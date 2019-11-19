RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) season is here. This very contagious disease looks like a cold, but can be much more serious.
In the US, nearly all children become infected with the illness by age two, with thousands hospitalized. Globally, RSV affects 64 million people every year.
RSV can inflame a child's lungs, making it hard for them to breathe. Doctors say kids who were born prematurely have a heart or lung disease, or babies with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk for getting RSV, but there's ways you can catch it quickly.
If your baby is breathing really fast, flaring their nostrils, have a lack of energy or appetite; these could be signs of RSV. Doctors are asking parents to be on guard right now because this virus is very contagious, and there's no vaccine against it. Wash your hands, keep any sick friends away from your baby and clean counter tops more frequently.
RSV's peak season usually goes through mid-February, so if your child has any of these symptoms, call your doctor.
