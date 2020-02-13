SPOKANE, Wash. - A simulator developed to help law enforcement officers identify their own bias during deadly force situations will be featured in an upcoming documentary.
The simulation is called "Counter Bias Training," and it was developed by WSU Nursing School Researcher, Dr. Lois James.
The simulation is supposed to help law enforcement officers understand and be more aware of how perceived, unconscious stereotypes against a person or people can impact split-second decisions.
The documentary featuring the simulation is called "Bias" and shows how snap judgments are often wrong. In law enforcement, those snap judgments can have deadly consequences.
"Bias" will be shown at the 22nd annual Spokane International Film Festival, which runs from Feb. 28 to March 6.
The film will show at the Magic Lantern Theater at noon on March 1. To purchase tickets, click here.
