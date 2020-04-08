You definitely want to take advantage of these conditions the next few days! Get the kids out for a bike ride (social distance rules still apply) or go for a walk around the neighborhood, but of course don't forget the sunglasses! High pressure continuing to build means temperatures are on the rise, we are talking low to mid 60's for today. Tonight we drop into the upper 30's.
We do remain dry tomorrow and the sunshine isn't going anywhere! Temperatures are expected to be even warmer Thursday and Friday. 70's are going to be possible by Friday, but the arrival of a strong cold front will mean we could see temperatures drop about 20° by Saturday. That cold front is expected to bring breezy conditions as well as a chance for showers. High mountain snow showers are anticipated as well.
