"He gets a second change now... he does."
Early Tuesday morning SCRAPS got a call from security guards at the Kaiser Aluminum Plant in Spokane Valley.
They told animal protection officers they had found an injured dog that had snuck onto their property who was in bad shape.
"I put a blanket over the dog so I could pick it up. When I went to move the blanket, I had to peel it off because it was so sticky."
Officer Francisca Rapier says the dog had been in what she described as an oil pit and was completely covered, head to toe, leaving him barely able to move.
Rapier brought the dog back to the facility and discovered something else.
"When we first started washing it, we found punctures and then took it to a vet to get x-rays," Rapier said.
The dog had been attacked by coyotes, that security guards said they had earlier seen chasing it.
Amazingly though, he didn't suffer any major injuries.
"We took him out into the sun. At that point most of the good had been removed. He was happily just laying on the grass, relaxing."
Officer Rapier say they'll continue to monitor the dog. They've named Val.
The best new of all, the good boy, who's been through so much, is expected to make a full recovery.
"Probably wouldn't have survived, no not at all. He's a lucky guy."