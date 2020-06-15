SPOKANE, Wash. - Owners have announced that a new dog and cat adoption restaurant will be opening in Spokane summer 2020.
Josh Wade, the owner of Nectar, announced Monday that "Bark, A Rescue Pub," will open its doors this summer at 905 N. Washington St. in the old Broadview Dairy building.
According to the owner, this will be the world's first restaurant where guests can interact with dogs and cats either before or after dining or drinking beverages.
Bark has partnered with Spokane Humane Society, aiming to be an extension of the adoption process.
“Josh has a way of identifying unique opportunities for our community and we couldn’t be more excited and humbled to partner with he and his fiancé”, says Terena Thi, Director of Development and Communications at the Spokane Humane Society. “Bark will provide our furry friends with more opportunities to find that forever home and offers another platform to continue our mission.”
Shelter animals will have a team of caretakers separate from restaurant staff, and will live in their own separate areas accessible from the restaurant, offering an interactive experience for guests to meet or even adopt pets.
The restaurant will boast views of Riverfront Park and give access to the future North shore expansion and the future Spokane Sportsplex.
“We are excited to bring a new and unique restaurant experience to Spokane,” says owner Josh Wade. “My fiancé and I are dog and cat lovers. We have adopted several shelter animals over the years and love being their forever home. Bark provides animal lovers like us a fun interactive dining experience while knowing that we are supporting the Spokane Humane Society with each visit.”
All profits from adoptions, reservation fees, donations and a portion of some food/beverage sales go to support the Spokane Humane Society.
