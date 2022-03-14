SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, the Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Manorvale Apartments in the east 10100 block of Main Ave.
A neighbor called in the fire after seeing flames through the window. Initial responding units confirmed smoked emitting from a single upstairs unit.
While one engine began to attack the flames with a hose line, other crews began evacuating adjoining units. Firefighters searched the unit on fire and found a dog inside. While the dog was removed and resuscitation attempted, efforts ultimately failed. The occupants of the unit, two adults and a child, were not home at the time of the fire. Investigation into the cause revealed a pot left on the stove.
Fire damage was contained to the unit, but the apartment below suffered water damage. Red Cross is assisting the displaced family. No human injuries were reported.
In a release, SVFD says, "The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents to make sure that they don't leave pans or pots unattended on the stove. This was the second fire in two nights caused by a stove."