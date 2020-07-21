Dog grooming employees save man's life after he stops breathing following crash

A man's life was saved by staff at Paisley Pooch after he crashed into the store.
Paisley Pooch Owner Celeste Mcgowan tells KHQ that her team got the man out of his car and performed CPR until first responders arrived.
"I'm sending everyone to do CPR classes now," Mcgrowan said. "All my staff is gonna go do CPR education cause it's so important."
Paramedics took the man to Sacred Heart Hospital.
Mcgowan said the man underwent triple bypass surgery at the hospital.
Mcgrowan said the man's family came by her store and thanked them for stepping in to help.
