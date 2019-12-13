COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A family's dog was killed and their cat is still missing after a space heater caused a fire in Coeur d'Alene.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department, crews responded to the fire on North 19th Street late Tuesday night.
They determined that the fire was accidentally caused by a space heater that was in close proximity to a living room couch. The heater had been moved to face directly toward the couch for one of the occupants who was sitting on it.
The occupant then left the room and went to bed with the heater still on and too close to the couch. A few hours later, the fire was noticed and all occupants of the home evacuated.
Unfortunately, the family's dog died in the fire but was recovered from the home by firefighters. The family's cat is still missing.
The Fire Department is reminding the public to keep anything that can burn three feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves and radiators. Remember that skin burns too. People and pets should also stay three feet away.
They also remind people to use portable heaters that have been listed by a testing laboratory. These heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch so that if they are tipped over, they will turn off on their own. Plug portable electric heaters directly into the wall outlet, don't use an extension cord or power strip.
According to the National Fire Protection Agency, evenings between 5:00 and 8:00 pm are the peak time for home heating fires. People are urged to turn off heaters when they leave the room or before falling asleep.
