A dog who had been adopted and returned to the Spokane Humane Society five times has now found a forever home after the hard work of a local dog training business.
"Harvey" had been sent to Method K9 by the humane society, saying he was reported to be so wild and out of control that he had been brought back five times after being adopted in a short period of time.
"He was way too much dog, especially with his anxiety," Method K9 said in a Facebook post.
The Post Falls dog training business trains dogs for all ages and sizes for manners, service and obedience.
Their website says they are known for tackling some of the tougher jobs, reading: "They are known for their ability to rehabilitate the tough cases. They specialize in the training of fearful, anxious, and aggressive dogs nationwide. They change lives with their detailed common-sense approach and feel that there is hope for every struggling dog and every struggling owner."
Method K9 documented some of the process of taking in Harvey, training him and his progress through multiple Facebook videos.
Method K9 says through the hard work of all involved, he was again adopted and has been with his new permanent family over the past couple weeks.
Harvey and the family continue to take a basic foundation class through Method K9, and they say they are provided free training to him for life to make sure he succeeds.
The SHS wanted to thank Method K9 as well as all those who donated to help pay for his training.
"Harvey the anxious stress mess is now Harvey the gentleman hound," SHS wrote in a Facebook post.
Method K9 said Harvey's situation sparked some comments, some positive - some negative, regarding dog ownership, adoption and responsibility and had the following to say:
"You will never see any type of owner shaming on our sites, nor will you experience it with our services. If you are seeking assistance for your dog and are afraid to discuss the training you have done or not done, the tools you have used or not used, or simply the fact that you're feeling lost -- don't be. We will never judge. Our job is to help you and your dog move forward regardless of your starting point. Seeking help should be something to celebrate."