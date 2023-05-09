SPOKANE, Wash . - A dog has been rescued following a basement fire near West Central Tuesday afternoon.
On May 9, fire crews with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to reports of a house fire near the 1400 block of west Augusta Avenue.
According to SFD, everyone inside the home made it out safely, but one pup was still trapped inside.
SFD was able to locate the fire in the basement of the home and worked quickly to contain the flames. The trapped dog was rescued and does not sustain any injuries.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.