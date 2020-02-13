SPOKANE, Wash. - A reunion three years in the making between a Spokane U.S. Air Force airman and his miraculously-found dog is almost here.
KHQ first told you about Ryland Brown and his Great Pyrenees pup "Wrangler," last week, after Brown discovered Wrangler was found among almost 200 animals in a hoarding case in Texas.
Brown said he had left Wrangler with a friend in San Antonio prior to attending military basic training. Eventually the friend said Wrangler became too much and ended up giving him away.
Fast forward about three years later to Jan. 22, when the Houston SPCA discovered what they described as "among the top five worst cases of living conditions they have ever seen."
Houston SPCA rescued 191 animals from the property in Spring, Texas, including chickens, roosters, rabbits, exotic birds, potbellied pigs, ducks, geese, cats and dogs. One of those dogs happened to be Wrangler, discovered in a wire crate in the backyard.
The organization found Wrangler was micro-chipped and registered to Brown.
"I was floored," said Brown. "I had to pull over over because it popped up, and all I saw was Wrangler. I had to sit down because I didn't believe it."
United Airlines will now help Wrangler make his journey home to Brown on Friday, Feb. 14. Wrangler will depart from George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday morning, and is expected to arrive at the Spokane International Airport that afternoon.
The reunion between Brown and Wrangler is scheduled to be around 1:15 p.m. Friday, which KHQ plans to live stream.
An animal rescue group "Many Paws" has been arranging to transport Wrangler back to Spokane.
